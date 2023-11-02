Jamie O'Neal is celebrating Christmas in 2023 with an original holiday song, and she's invited Ty Herndon to join her for a special new video that's a poignant take on the most wonderful time of the year.

O'Neal teamed with Allen Mark Russell to write "Merry Christmas Baby," and she co-produced the song with her husband and recording engineer, Rodney Good.

The lyrics for "Merry Christmas Baby" detail the pain of missing someone special during the Christmas season.

"It just ain't the same with you here / It's hard to feel the joy without you near / I hope the Christmas spirit finds you tonight / Oh, but I've lost my guiding star / Merry Christmas, baby / Wherever you are," O'Neal and Herndon sing together in the chorus.

O'Neal and Herndon have been friends and collaborators for many years, and that led to their duet on the track. They are letting Taste of Country readers see the lyric video for the song first in this exclusive premiere. The clip shows a couple separated by oceans and struggling with their time apart, but it comes to a happy ending as they are reunited:

"It was such a fun time with Ty in the studio recording our vocals," O'Neal states. "I sent some of it to Shaye Smith (my co-writer on 'Arizona' and 'Somebody’s Hero'); she is the best and does all my lyric videos. I love what she came up with and how the video ends in such a fun way with the couple getting back together! Christmas really is all about loved ones and togetherness and this video is a feel-good one!"

"Merry Christmas Baby" appears on the upcoming deluxe version of O'Neal's Christmas album, Spirit & Joy, which is set for release on Friday (Nov. 3). The song is currently available across a variety of digital music providers, and the deluxe album is available for pre-add and pre-save.

O'Neal will also embark on a short run of Spirit & Joy Christmas shows in 2023, beginning Dec. 8 at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tenn., where O’Neal and Herndon will share the stage. She'll play a private show in Tucson, Ariz., on Dec. 13, followed by a performance at the historic McPherson Opera House in McPherson, Kan., on Dec. 15. The tour is set to wrap on Dec. 16 at the Emporia Granada Theatre in Emporia, Kan.