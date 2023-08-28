Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz, Honors Late Father

Ty Herndon married boyfriend Alex Schwartz on Saturday (Aug. 26). The singer brought 300 close friends and family together for a "country chic" wedding that paid tribute to two family members who couldn't be there.

Herndon and Schwartz became engaged in February, after six months of dating.

Schwartz restores mid-century furniture and makes stained glass art.

Kristin Chenoweth, Sally Struthers, Shelly Fairchild and members of the Christian band Avalon were in attendance.

"Alex and I made it official here in Tennessee last night," the singer shared on social media. "Thanks to family and friends for making it unbelievably special!"

People shared more details about the wedding and reception, including how both men honored late loved ones. Herndon's father died many years ago, so he set a photo of him on a table next to one of Schwartz's little brother, who is also deceased.

Then, the mothers of both men lit a unity candle at that table to signify the joining of the two families.

"It created a very special moment to help us remember those who couldn’t be with us to celebrate this day," Herndon tells the magazine.

Herndon was previously married from 1993 to 2002. In 2014 he came out as gay, sharing he'd been dating Matt Collum for several years. They broke up in 2021, and about a year later, he met Schwartz.

The wedding took place at Owen Farm in Chapmansboro, Tenn. The property has some personal meaning for Herndon, as it borders country singer Don Williams' property. The late legend was a favorite of Herndon's father, and the Owens' were able to secure his tour bus to bring the wedding party in.