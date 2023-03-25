Ty Herndon and Terri Clark revisit the glory days of '90s country in their fun new video for "Dents on a Chevy." Will they head up the most popular videos in Taste of Country's weekly video countdown? That's up to our readers.

Herndon and Clark are squaring off against quite a few new clips that are looking for votes this time around. Lukas Nelson and Lainey Wilson have a new video out for their new song, "More Than Friends," and Harper Grace is looking for support for the "Sparkle" video. Brandy Clark has a new video for "Buried," and Kip Moore has a new clip for "Kinda Bar," while Canaan Cox is hoping to snag support for "Twice."

The Top 10 has seen quite a bit of motion in the last week after a week of particularly intense voting. Home Free are back at No. 1 with their video for "Mississippi Squirrel Revival," and Walker Hayes debuts at No. 7 with his new clip for "If Father Time Had a Daughter." William Lee Golden & the Goldens return to the Top 10 at No. 8 with "Peaceful, Easy Feeling," and Parker McCollum holds down the No. 9 slot with "Rest of My Life," with RaeLynn rounding out the Top 10 with her video for "Broken One."

