Jason Aldean was among the performers at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 22.

The country superstar opted to perform a medley of songs on the show, beginning with a throwback tune: His 2011 single, “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Aldean took to the stage in his signature black cowboy hat and dove into the song, walking around the stage as he sang the classic lyrics. After “Dirt Road Anthem,” the star slowed the performance down with a passionate rendition of his current single, “Trouble With a Heartbreak.”

For his last song, Aldean sat down at a piano to perform the award-winning “If I Didn’t Love You,” his hit duet with Carrie Underwood. Fans and fellow artists danced and sang along in the crowd.

The country superstar came into the night with nominations for Country Song of the Year and Best Collaboration for “If I Didn’t Love You,” as well as a nod for Country Artist of the Year.

He and Underwood were awarded the trophy for Country Song of the Year, and although Underwood was not in attendance, she shared her thanks on Twitter.

Aldean thanked his team, fans and family in his acceptance speech. He also posted a video on social media after the show, in which he shared another heartfelt message of thanks.

“I just want to thank everybody at iHeartRadio for playing the song, thanks to the fans for requesting the song, thanks to Carrie for singing on the song with us," he says. "It’s been a really big song for us this year. From L.A., thank you guys, we appreciate it, and we look forward to dropping the next part of the album April 22nd. Get ready."

Aldean and Underwood released “If I Didn’t Love You” in July of 2021, and the song won Single of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. The tune is also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3. The song appears on Aldean’s Macon album, the first part of his double album, Macon, Georgia. The second half of the album, which includes “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” will be released April 22.

10 Things You Never Knew About Jason Aldean: