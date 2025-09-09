Jason Aldean got really candid in a recent interview and admitted that his career is in "a weird transition" period currently.

The "Whiskey Drink" singer was on the Armchair Expert podcast, where he was talking about picking which songs written by songwriters in Nashville that he wants to record.

Aldean said, "There's certain songs and subject matter and those kind of things that don't make sense for me to sing anymore."

Aldean has been playing bars since before he was legal to go inside of them, so his library of tunes has certainly changed over the years.

Aldean continued, "I was a little younger. Now, it's like you're trying to have songs with a little more meat on the bone and things that are gonna make sense for me to sing when I'm in my 50s, moving forward, ya know?"

Aldean will be in his 50s sooner than later, as he is currently 48 years old.

The country superstar continued driving home his point. "'Hicktown,' it came out when I was 28, ya know. 'She's Country,' those kind of things, it's great, but at some point, you gotta have songs with meat on the bone."

What constitutes a song with meat on the bones?

Aldean explains "Now we are writing songs about things, about family members having dementia, like writing these really cool, just things that are a little more thoughtful, but still having you know the things that people expect from us on a record, too. So it's just kinda that weird new era for us, I think."

Aldean goes onto explain how he doesn't think he will retire anytime soon. Before that happens, he will likely play some sort of Las Vegas residency or similar, so the fans can be the ones to come to him, not vice versa.

When Will Jason Aldean Release A New Album?

Aldean has mentioned to Taste of Country Nights in the past few months that he is indeed working on a new record and has just turned it in to his label.

