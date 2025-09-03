Jason Aldean's live show has always been a major component of his career.

Before he even made it to Nashville, he built a grassroots following of fans with his shows in his home state of Georgia. And as he made his way up the ranks in the country music mainstream, Aldean continued to tour hard.

In an appearance on the Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard podcast, Aldean says he's scaled back considerably from his heaviest touring years.

He says he's gone from 200 shows down to about 55 or 60 a year. Now, he spends a few months of the year on the road and a few months off tour: Traveling, hanging out with his family and recording new music.

That being said, Aldean doesn't see full-on retirement anytime soon.

"I don't think I'm there yet," the 48-year-old singer says. "... I still enjoy it too much, man."

Even when he is finally ready to park the tour bus for good, Aldean doesn't intend to stop performing live.

As he talks about what his life might look like once his touring days are behind him, the singer envisions a more stationary show — or even a big Las Vegas residency.

"I look at things that are going on now like The Sphere out in Las Vegas, like, going and doing some residencies," he says.

"[Kenny] Chesney just did his out there, and Shaun Silva, who is our video director too, did all the content for that ... I think Backstreet Boys just did one," Aldean elaborates.

"Killer."

"So, you know, I think that's probably in our future, to hit Vegas, do some residencies," he adds.

Aldean reasons that keeping his live show — while easing out of the travel component — would be a more manageable way for him to transition into retirement.

After all, at this point, he's been touring for most of his life. Going from that to a complete retirement at home would be a pretty big shock to his system, he says.

"For me to just stop touring — even doing it the way we do it — man, this is something I wanted to do from the time I can remember," he says. "I've gotten to do it for the last 20 years, and they're still letting me do it."