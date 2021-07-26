A new lyric video for Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's "If I Didn't Love You" focuses on their time in the studio together, recording the love ballad.

The song — Aldean's first from an upcoming 10th studio album — finds the two superstar vocalists trading verses before coming together at the chorus and bridge. It's structured similarly to "Don't You Wanna Stay," the genre-breaking hit he recorded with Kelly Clarkson in 2010. Since then, he has notched radio hits with collaborations with Miranda Lambert "Drowns the Whiskey" and Luke Bryan and Eric Church ("The Only Way I Know").

Previously, Underwood has lent her voice to hit songs by Brad Paisley ("Remind Me"), Lambert ("Somethin' Bad"), Keith Urban ("The Fighter") and David Bisbal ("Tears of Gold").

Aldean bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy wrote "If I Didn't Love You" with John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan. Underwood liked the song immediately and was available to record, so it all came together quite quickly. Aldean reveals that it's the first song on his next album, but offered few other details about that mystery project, which will be his first since the 9 album in 2019.

Underwood's last studio album of country songs was Cry Pretty in 2018, but she released a Christmas album last fall and a gospel album in the spring. She's not scheduled to tour extensively soon. Aldean, on the other hand, begins his Back in the Saddle Tour in August.