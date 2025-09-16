In a world where you can get canceled rather quickly, Jason Aldean admits he has "toed the line a few times."

Aldean was on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, where he talked about how loyal country music fans are — and how an artist would really have to mess up to get canceled by their own audience.

What Does Jason Aldean Think of Country Music Fans?

“I think country music fans for sure are the most loyal,” the superstar said. “They latch onto an artist early on in their career and they follow that artist, ya know, unless they just do something really stupid.”

Aldean added, “Trust me, I know — I’ve toed the line a few times over the years.”

What Are Some of Jason Aldean's Public Scandals?

One likely reference is his 2015 Halloween incident, when he dressed as rapper Lil Wayne — complete with blackface —and faced backlash for it.

Another could be his waving the Confederate flag in 2015, a moment Rolling Stone notes came when many other country artists were distancing themselves from the symbol in the wake of the racially motivated Charleston church shooting.

Aldean also kept his official tour shirt on sale, which featured the Confederate flag.

The “Whiskey Drink” singer continued to wear shirts with the flag, as well — including an Alabama shirt with a Confederate flag in 2019, four years after most other artists had stopped using the symbol in promotional materials or onstage wardrobes.

The most recent instance where Aldean might have come close to being canceled came in 2023 with his release of “Try That in a Small Town,” which drew accusations of racism in both the song’s lyrics and its music video.

The video was filmed in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn., where in 1927, the body of 18-year-old Henry Choate, a Black man, was hanged by a mob after he was lynched.

Aldean appeared to smooth things over with fans in his follow-up statement, saying, “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it.”

The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer added that he knows and appreciates his fans are with him for the long haul: “It is a lifelong thing for them” — unless, as he noted earlier, he “does something really stupid.”

Is Jason Aldean From a Small Town?

Not really. Aldean is from Macon, Ga., which has a population of about 157,000 — hardly what most would consider a small town.

How Old Is Jason Aldean?

Aldean was born on Feb. 28, 1977, making him 48 years old.

