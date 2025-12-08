Jason Aldean's 6-year-old daughter, Navy, just lost her first tooth, thanks to a knee to the mouth while visiting ICE! A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland, in Nashville.

Aldean's wife, Brittany, posted a slew of photos to her Instagram stories of the family as they took what looked to be a weekend-day trip to the indoor Christmas wonderland.

After the picture of Navy sliding down the ice in an inner tube, in which her mom labels her the mouth of the south, there is a picture of Navy smiling, minus one front tooth.

How Did Navy Aldean Lose Her Fist Tooth?

The caption tells the tale of some roughhousing that might have gone on during the trip, Brittany writes, "A knee to the front tooth is one way to lose it."

As a parent of a 6-year-old daughter myself, I know that the loss of the first tooth for a little girl is an epic thing, and having this memory of Christmas and a knee to the mouth for her first tooth loss is sure to provide a permanent stamp on Navy's brain and engrain a core memory for sure.

Aldean himself is enjoying some time off of the road for the holidays as he has a big 2026 planned.

When Will Jason Aldean Release His Next Album?

He will be releasing his 12th studio album in April of 2026, which he revealed will have a duet with his wife, Brittany.

Aldean will also pick back up on his Full Throttle Tour 2026 in mid-January.

