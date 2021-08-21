Jason Aldean posted a heartwarming 14th birthday message for his daughter, Kendyl, on Friday (Aug. 20).

"Happy 14th bday to the sweetest kid I have ever known," Aldean writes on his Instagram page. "It has been a blessing to be your dad and watch you grow into the person you are. I couldn't be prouder of you."

Aldean paired his heartwarming post with photos from Kendyl's childhood, as well as a hilarious Halloween photo that shows Aldean dressed as Tiger King star Joe Exotic and Kendyl dressed as Alice from Alice in Wonderland.

Aldean has four children: Keely, who is 18; Kendyl; Memphis, who is three; and Navy Rome, who is two. The younger two are from his marriage to his wife Brittany. Aldean showed off the whole adorable family in the home footage-filled video for one the songs on 9, "Got What I Got." He told Taste of Country Nights in 2020 that the song is "probably [Brittany's] favorite one on there."

The family spent three months of quarantine at their home in North Florida, before settling into their dream home outside Nashville last June. The massive property includes a bowling alley, two-story walk-in closet, huge swimming pool with tiki bar, virtual golf driving range, and more jaw-dropping amenities.

Aldean is currently on the road on the Back in the Saddle Tour, which kicked off earlier in August in Virginia Beach, Va. The tour is set to wrap up on Oct. 31 with a performance at the Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Fla. Tickets are available now from Live Nation.

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion: