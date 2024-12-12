Jason Aldean’s Daughter’s Christmas Gift Got Ruined in an ‘Awkward’ Way

You've heard of the excuse "The dog ate my homework," but how about "The bear sat on my Christmas present"?

Jason Aldean and his family have had quite the eventful holiday season thus far, after a family road trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn. went sideways fast.

Earlier this week, the singer's wife Brittany documented a car break-in from a group of black bears during their trip to a remote cabin in the woods.

The family watched in shock as the bears ransacked their SUVs, and afterward, they documented some of the damage, including a ripped-apart energy drink.

But some of the most precious cargo in the cars were Christmas presents. As they surveyed the aftermath, the Aldeans realized that one of the casualties from the bear attack was a gift for their 5-year-old daughter Navy: A bear sat on and squished her present!

As part of a social media carousel sharing moments from their family trip, Brittany showed video of little Navy checking out the damage.

"What happened, sis? Did the bear sit on your present?" Brittany says from behind the camera at the beginning of the clip.

"Uh, yes," Navy replies, recounting how the whole thing went down. "... But the bears came in the car and got sitting on my ... on my present.

"Which is awkward!" she hilarious sums up as she struggles to open the damaged box.

Ultimately, it seems like the incident was a win-win: The bears got to explore the country star family's car, and Navy got to open her Christmas present a little early.

In fact, the bears seemed to enjoy the Aldeans' car so much that they came back for more.

On Thursday (Dec. 12), the day after the initial encounter, Brittany got footage of a bear coming back to explore their parking lot for a potential round two.

"Good morning, ol' buddy," she writes in sharing the video.

The Aldeans' bear-filled holiday vacation caps off an exciting year for the country singer and his family, who recently opened up a new location of his bar in Las Vegas.