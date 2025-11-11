Jason Aldean is pulling back the curtain on dementia — a disease that hits close to home — in his new song, "Help You Remember."

The song speaks to what life is like when someone you love is suffering from dementia. The same conversations that take place day after day, the lost look in your loved one's eyes because they don't recognize you. It's a song filled with heartbreaking truth.

And it's something Aldean and his family have lived with for years.

What Inspired Jason Aldean's "Help You Remember'?

The "How Far Does a Goodbye Go" singer has shared about his uncle's battle with Lewy body dementia, which ultimately took his life. Now, he is coping with the toll dementia has taken on another member of the family. His father in-law, Brittany's father, is also dealing with the disease.

Brittany shared her father's condition with her social media followers. She called dementia "the long goodbye" and encouraged those who are going through the same thing to seek our help during this trying time.

Her post includes a montage of videos from her childhood through today with her dad.

Jason Aldean's New Country Music Chapter Is Deep

Along with the video, Brittany included Jason's song "Help You Remember."

The song is part of Aldean's new chapter in country music, which finds him exploring deeper subjects. Although songs like "Hicktown" launched his career, Aldean says "at some point, you gotta have songs with more meat on the bone."

"Now we are writing songs about things, about family members having dementia, like writing these really cool, just things that are a little more thoughtful, but still having you know the things that people expect from us on a record, too." he shares with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast. "So it's just kinda that weird new era for us, I think."

Fans can expect a balance of traditional Aldean content and deep subject matter on his new album Songs About Us, arriving on April 24.

Here Are the Lyrics to Jason Aldean's New Song "Help You Remember"

Verse

I tell you all the time / The same answers to those questions / That you're asking all the time / Over and over these days / There's something in your eyes / A stare that looks right through me / But every once in a while / You still light up when you hear my name

Pre-Chorus

Talkin' in circles, sayin' anything I can / To bring an old familiar feeling back

Chorus

Would it help you remember? / Would it all come back to you again? / If we got in that truck right now / And drove out to watch that made you smile sunset / The heart knows what's hiding / Even when the mind can't find it / Even if you don't, I still ain't gonna stop tryin', yeah / To help you remember / What I'll never forget

Verse

I know you've seen 'em all before / Aw, but I still show you pictures / Of waves crashing on the shore / From that trip out to Monterey / And you don't know it anymore / But you're the blue sky in all my memories / Lord, I'd never thought I'd be / Missin' someone right in front of me

Repeat Chorus

Bridge

It's like watching time tear pages from a book / You don't know how bad I wish I could

Repeat Chorus

Outro

Woah, oh / Never forget