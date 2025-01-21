Jason Aldean Was All Smiles Posing With Trump on Inauguration Night

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany weren't shy about their happiness as they celebrated Donald Trump's inauguration as 47th president of the United States on Monday (Jan. 20).

The singer — who was a performer at Monday's Liberty Inaugural Ball — and his wife posed for a photo with Trump and his wife, Melania, on Inauguration Night. The Aldeans have long shared their public support for Trump on social media, in personal meetings and live campaign event support.

All four parties were smiling in the photo, which Brittany originally posted on Instagram Stories and her country star husband subsequently shared.

"The best night," Brittany wrote over the photo, along with an emoji of an American flag.

Jason Aldean/Brittany Aldean, Instagram

Brittany also shared a slideshow of photos that put a spotlight on the outfits she and Aldean wore to the inauguration ceremony. In those photos, they're matching in a subtle, deep red. Though they put on serious faces for some of those photos, their smiles shone through in several more.

"What a ride it's been!" Brittany wrote in the caption. "Today has made all the scrutiny worth it."

She has previously opened up about how the Aldeans' public support has cost them fans and career opportunities. Late last year, Brittany theorized that Billboard excluded Aldean from its staff-compiled list of the best country singers of all time due to his conservative political beliefs.

Before his performance at the Inauguration Ball on Monday, Aldean also shared a post reflecting on the big moment.

Read More: Carrie Underwood's Inauguration Performance Didn't Go as Planned

"Excited for where we are headed as a country," Aldean wrote in his post, against a picture of himself posing with his band. "The feeling here is electric. We can't wait to rip it up tonight and have some fun."

Trump was inaugurated as U.S. president this week after winning the presidential election in November of 2024. Carrie Underwood performed "America the Beautiful" at the official ceremony, delivering a beautiful a capella rendition after technical difficulties made it impossible for the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S Naval Academy Glee Club to join her.