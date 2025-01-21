Jason Aldean was on hand to perform as part of President Donald Trump's second inauguration, and in a new interview, he shared his strong feelings now that Trump has returned to the Oval Office.

Aldean was among the performers at Trump's inaugural ball on Monday (Jan. 20), taking the stage at the Walter J. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., to deliver a set that included "Try That in a Small Town," "She's Country" and more.

Talking to Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning (Jan. 21), Aldean said the evening was a high point in his career.

"Every time I think I've done it all — like I've done a lot of different things and I've seen a lot of things — this was a whole different ballgame for me," he states.

"So, just a huge honor to be here and to be a part of that night and all the people that were there to support President Trump."

Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have been outspoken Trump supporters for years, and he says he feels "a little vindicated" now that Trump has returned to office.

"You know, my wife and I talk about this all the time," Aldean says. "It's like for the last, you know, six years, four years especially, it's just been ... you know, taking a lot of heat for stepping out and kind of telling people how we feel about the state of the country and that regime that had been in office. And, you know, and so it's been a little odd at times."

"But it's cool to look here this week and see all the celebrities and people that are showing up that didn't really speak out before," Aldean adds. "So — but it, you know, it's a good thing. You know, I think it just means that hopefully it's getting everything back on track and people were all getting on the same page."

Aldean will be performing a lot more in 2025. He is set to hit the road for his 2025 Full Throttle Tour beginning on May 23 in Ohio. The tour is slated to run through Oct. 4, when it wraps up in West Palm Beach, Fla.

