Jason Aldean was caught on camera by his wife, slow dancing in his kitchen with someone else: His dog.

Brittany turned to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a video of the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer out of his element, dancing with their dog that they adopted back in 2019, Saint.

Let's just say that Aldean still has his slow-dance moves from his wedding to Brittany as sharp as a tack.

Aldean grabbed Saint by the front paws as they danced around their kitchen like tomorrow wasn't promised.

If you're wondering about the dog that Aldean is dancing with, he has quite a story of his own.

He was adopted by the Aldeans, and instantly became dog royalty.

Back in 2019, Brittany posted, "Y’all...we have a new baby boy. We rescued him. His brothers and sisters were all found in a drain pipe on an extremely hot day in St Louis."

The Aldeans have a full house, or houses on their hands currently. They have their two dogs, Saint and Mia, a fish and their two children. Their home is so full that Aldean joked to Taste of Country Nights that if his wife was going to have more kids, it would be with another husband.

Interestingly enough, Brittany just actually posted that she would love to have another baby.

We will anxiously wait for the Aldeans to come out with a reality show, but until then, we can just enjoy these little peeks into their home life that Brittany provides.

