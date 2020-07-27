Jason Aldean Gets New Ink (Safely) at Home

People across the country are thinking carefully these days about visiting any type of personal care salon — hair, nails, massage or tattoos — due to the ongoing concerns about COVID-19 spread. However, if you happen to be Jason Aldean and you are hankering for some new ink, there is only one thing to do: Bring the salon to your own home!

Aldean apparently did just that recently, as he showed off a new tattoo job Monday (July 27) on Instagram, and attributed it to Ink Master season 9 winner Bubba Irwin of Nashville’s Branded Tattoo Company, who apparently (and kindly) made a house call to work his artistry in a safe, stay-in-place manner. Aldean got a beach scene featuring a ring of palm trees climbing around his forearm, looping in his already existing tattoos of his three daughter’s names (Keeley, Kendyl and Navy; son Memphis is represented on his other arm).

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, posted in her own Instagram stories some footage of the home-done work, noting that Irwin’s visit was part of a tattoo party—which, judging by her hashtags, also included their good friends Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown.

The Aldeans aren’t likely having much trouble in general abiding by safe stay-in-place practices—or encouraging professionals to make rare house calls— as they are currently enjoying their newly completed residence, which includes every amenity imaginable. The amazing dream home is located outside of Nashville, and features resort-style perks such as its own bowling alley and a massive pool area complete with water slide and swim-up bar.

