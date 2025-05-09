Jason Aldean has one of the largest homes on the outskirts of Nashville, and of course it has a thorough security system — but there are multiple people who have the gate code, and he isn't too pleased about that.

The "Whiskey Drink" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, and host Evan Paul started to ask about the different things that Aldean's wife, Brittany gets shipped to her, due to the fact that she is a social media influencer.

Aldean chuckled as he started to respond.

"She orders all kinds of stuff. Squirrel feeders, the stuff for Navy's room ... there's always stuff coming in, it's just like a bottle of something and I'm like, 'What is that?'"

The "Try That in Small Town" singer says things are rolling through their front door daily.

"She orders so much stuff, I don't even know what it is anymore," he admits.

The Amazon guy is basically their roommate at this point.

"Oh yeah, dude, they got our gate code and everything!" Aldean says.

"He comes in and drops stuff at the door, he's there every day. Every single day, the guy's there."

And it's not just the Amazon guy who has the Aldeans' home gate code — "UPS, FedEx and Amazon" all have it, too, so they can just make their way up the long driveway to drop off packages without having to be buzzed in.

Aldean was all laughs as he talked about his wife's shopping antics, but his tone and body language read more like a dad in the '80s who's salty about the things his wife and kids do, but he deals with it because of how much he loves them.

Plus, who doesn't need more squirrel feeders?

