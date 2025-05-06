Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany have renovated their daughter Navy's room and made it into a girl's fairytale dreamland.

Brittany posted a reel to her Instagram captioned, "Elevating our little princess's castle," detailing exactly what they did in the fairytale makeover.

The first thing you see is the Aldeans adding some magical string lights to an already huge, built-in castle bed.

The "Whiskey Drink" singer, who could have easily hired someone to do this for him, rolled up his sleeves and got on a ladder and was crouching down weaving lights throughout the whole room.

All the while, his wife is fluffing bags of pillow cushion, turning them into clouds.

Then she hands Aldean gets handed the clouds, and it's his duty to install them in a way that his daughter, 6-year-old Navy Rome, will lay down and feel like she is floating in the sky.

Then, Aldean kind of steps back and Brittany installs the princess bed under the clouds.

When the camera pans backwards and shows the end product, you can see how lavishly Navy is living.

There are automatic floor-to-ceiling curtains on the windows, and her room has been totally transformed into a two-story princess castle, complete with everything but a moat.

At the end of the video, Navy comes in to discover that her room has been totally transformed, and as you can imagine, she is stoked beyond belief.

One can assume Aldean knows what he is doing as a girl dad. The country singer has two older daughters from his first marriage — Keeley, 22, and Kendyl, 17 — so he has been through this scenario a couple of times before.

Aldean and Brittany married in 2015, and they also have a son together, 7-year-old Memphis.

