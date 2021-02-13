Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, moved their family into a lavish new home in mid-2020, and in a recent interview, she reveals the enormous square footage of the residence.

Talking to Taste of Country in early January of 2021, the mother of two shared that she keeps pretty busy because the kids have been busy exploring every inch of an estate that's nothing short of massive, even as compared to other celebrity mansions. But just how big is it?

"I don't know, to be honest," she admits. "But I will say it's over 20,000 square feet, but I'm not sure. It's a big guy. Jason worked hard for it."

That square footage provides plenty of space for just about every amenity anybody could possibly ever want, including suites for son Memphis and daughter Navy, an enormous restaurant-quality kitchen, a mother-in-law suite with its own kitchen and living space, a man cave, a complete bowling alley, a virtual golf driving range and more. The incredibly lavish pool area looks like it should be part of a high-end resort, and Brittany also has a two-story closet that's home to an impressive shoe collection, as well as an in-home spa.

The family have had plenty of time together to settle into the house during the course of the pandemic, as Aldean's tour dates that were slated for 2020 were canceled along with virtually every other live event that was on the books for the year. Brittany has turned to social media many times since they moved in to share glimpses into various parts of the impressive residence, including one distance shot that demonstrates just how enormous and upscale the structure really is.

Aldean spoke to ToC to promote the South Beach Diet, which she used to help get back to her pre-baby weight.

