Jason Aldean’s Mega-Mansion Is Even Bigger Than We Thought — See the Picture!

Jason Aldean and his family recently moved into a luxurious new dream home outside of Nashville, and while pictures on social media have certainly hinted at a very large, very lavish mansion, we didn't know how incredibly massive it is — until now.

Aldean's wife, Brittany, turned to social media on Wednesday (Aug. 19) to share a sweet picture of the couple's two kids — son Memphis and daughter Navy Rome — holding hands while walking down the driveway of the family's home in a rural area outside of Nashville, dressed adorably and decked out in sunglasses. But while the picture is undeniably enchanting, what really catches the eye is the jaw-droppingly massive mansion looming in the background in the distance, marking the first time the entire front facade of the house has been shown in a photo, since it's far too large to capture close up.

The staggering mansion looks like a particularly ritzy mall from a distance, or even an extremely upscale resort. The total square footage and price have not been disclosed publicly, but comparing it to some of the biggest country stars' homes, it looks as big as or bigger than any of them, and comparing it to the most expensive country stars' homes, it is also likely it's among the most costly to build.

The couple spent several years planning and building the house, and they moved in on June 13 of 2020. Brittany has been sharing glimpses via social media ever since of a private residence so stunning that it's almost hard to believe.

The top-notch amenities include suites for each of the kids, an enormous restaurant-quality kitchen, a mother-in-law suite with its own kitchen and living space, a man cave, a complete bowling alley, a virtual golf driving range and more. The exceptionally lavish pool area looks like it should be part of a high-end resort.

One of the most extraordinary features of the house must be Brittany's massive two-story closet, which is a shoe lover's dream. She also turned to social media to share a picture of Navy's stunning nursery, which she deemed an "angelic room for an angelic little girl."

Scroll through below to see more pictures of Jason Aldean's spectacular mansion.

