Jason Aldean and wife Brittany have spent the last two years crafting their dream home, and it’s finally done! They have been spending the past few months at their beachfront Florida home with their kids, but said goodbye to the beach and hello to their new mega-mansion on June 13.

The Aldeans' new home feels like a vacation resort! From a bowling alley (per Aldean’s request) to a massive swimming pool perfect for entertaining, grand entryway with multiple chandeliers and a virtual golf driving range, we’re convinced the Aldean family may never leave their house again!

Continuing with the #extra theme throughout the house, it’s Brittany’s closet that made our jaws drop. It’s two stories. Yep – need we say more? While we might not be able to fill up that much space, in a recent Instagram post, Brittany proved she’s up the challenge. At least in the shoe department:

“Happy Place”, Brittany captioned the very aesthetically pleasing shelves. While the closet is immaculately organized, we still can’t get over the hefty collection of heels the mom of two owns!

When she isn’t in her hiding spot, Brittany and Jason can be found hosting friends out by their pool.

In fact, Jason recently threw a surprise at-home party for his wife’s 33rd birthday, complete with her very own Dolly and Beyonce drag show in their backyard.

Get comfortable, because we're sure the house posts have only just begun!

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion: