Jason Aldean let wife Brittany Aldean know he's thinking of her on her 33rd birthday. The country singer also let his fans know it's time to show her some love with a selfie posted on Instagram.

It actually looks like the birthday girl is the one holding the phone for the photo op, but Aldean's message is sincere.

"Happy birthday to this dime," he writes. "My best friend and an amazing mom and wife. Happy bday baby. 33 never looked so good." Brittany Aldean (Kerr) was born on June 19, 1987, near Charlotte, N.C.

The Aldeans celebrated five years of marriage in 2020. They have two kids together, Memphis and Navy. Most recently they've been focused on moving into their new home, a project Brittany has documented on Instagram over the last couple of years. Talking to Taste of Country Nights last fall, Aldean shared that his wife would love to have a pool party for her birthday. Coronavirus may have scuttled those plans, but it does now appear they've at least moved in. The pool is as amazing as the "Got What I Got" singer described.

Like all country singers, Aldean has been forced to cancel all 2020 tour dates due to the pandemic. It's not clear how he's spending his time away from the road, as he just released a new studio album. Judging from his and her social media pages, he's spent a lot of that time with family.

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion: