Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, turned to social media on Friday (July 31) to share the first picture fans have seen of their daughter Navy's new room, and it's every bit as special as you might imagine.

Navy's room features white and muted tones, with her crib surrounded by floor-to-ceiling draperies. There's also a white dresser on one side of the crib, with a matching nightstand on the other side. Two ornate light fixtures hang from the ceiling, and a tiny table and two ottoman chairs make it look like Navy is all set whenever she wants to host a tea party. The room overlooks a spectacular view outside, as well.

"Angelic room for an angelic little girl," Brittany writes to accompany the photo on Instagram.

The Aldeans spent several years planning and building their dream home, and they finally moved in on June 13. Brittany has been sharing glimpses of the massive, jaw-dropping house via social media ever since, taking fans on virtual trips into a private residence so spectacular that it's almost hard to believe.

The house, the full square footage and price of which have not been disclosed, features suites for each of the kids, a restaurant-quality kitchen, a separate mother-in-law suite with its own kitchen and living space, a man room, a bowling alley, a virtual golf driving range and more. The outdoor pool area looks like it belongs in a luxury resort.

One of the most stunning features of the property must be Brittany's massive two-story closet, which is a shoe lover's dream.

Jason and Brittany Aldean have two children together; they welcomed their son, Memphis, in December of 2017, and daughter Navy was born in February of 2019. Aldean also has two older daughters, Kendyl and Keeley, from his first marriage. The country superstar has most recently been in quarantine with his family during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which put an end to planned tours for the year.

