Jason Aldean was one of several country stars to crack a joke about the viral Coldplay "Kiss Cam" scandal that has swept the nation in the four days since it occurred.

Aldean nodded to the incident on social media, posting an Instagram Stories slide with a photo of the now-infamous moment when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on Coldplay's Jumbotron cozying up to his colleague Kristin Cabot.

In the original clip from July 16, Byron and Cabot immediately recoiled when they realized they were on camera.

Cabot turned around to hide her face, while Byron abruptly ducked out of frame. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," Coldplay's Chris Martin joked from the stage.

Of course, the situation turned out to be the former. The two have been under much Internet scrutiny since they went viral, and the clip has been a punchline for several other performers and celebrities -- including Aldean.

Jason Aldean Kiss Cam Response Jason Aldean, Instagram loading...

"Bring your girl to the Aldean show before her CEO does," his Story reads. "Just saying."

It's worth noting that Aldean himself has been at the center of a cheating scandal in the past.

In fall 2012, while still married to his first wife Jessica Ussery, he was photographed kissing his now-wife Brittany.

He and Ussery split up the following year, and Aldean and Brittany got married in 2015. They've since welcomed two kids together and become one of country music's favorite couples.

Read More: Inside Jason Aldean's Love Story With His Wife Brittany

In 2013, Aldean opened up about the end of his first marriage, admitting that he and Ussery were facing challenges in their relationship before Brittany ever came into the picture.

What Other Country Stars Have Joked About the Viral "Kiss Cam" Moment?

It didn’t take long for the music world to pounce on the viral moment.

At a July 17 show -- which also took place on his birthday -- Luke Bryan cracked a joke, asking fans, “Anybody here with your secretary tonight?” — earning a big laugh from the crowd.

Morgan Wallen joined in a night later. Without naming Coldplay or Byron, he told his audience: “Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever — I think you're safe here.”

See the moment in the TikTok video below:

Then added: “I don't condone cheating anymore.”

What Actually Happened?

During Coldplay’s Boston concert, frontman Chris Martin tried to create a sweet moment by spotlighting couples with a kiss cam.

But when the camera landed on one duo, things immediately got weird.

Watch the original moment on TikTok below:

The man wrapped his arms tightly around a woman, but instead of smiling, waving or kissing for the camera, they immediately recoiled. The man even ducked out of sight.

Martin couldn’t help but call it out: “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy,” he joked from the stage.

The Man Behind the Awkward Hug

Internet sleuths quickly identified the man as Andy Byron, 50, CEO of Astronomer. The woman? Kristin Cabot — his colleague, not his wife.

Byron is married with kids. Cabot’s relationship status is unclear.

Read More: 10 Country Women Who Stood by Their Cheating Husbands

And while the kiss cam moment went viral, it also reopened criticism of Byron’s leadership.

He’s previously been accused of creating a toxic work environment, berating employees, blocking promotions, and reportedly once telling a colleague: “You’re lucky not to be dead.”

What Was the Fallout?

Astronomer placed both Byron and Cabot on administrative leave after the incident. As of Saturday (July 19), Byron resigned from his position at the company, according to CNBC.