Jason Aldean's kids are growing up fast.

The singer's two youngest children, seven-year-old Memphis and almost-six-year-old Navy, got a picture with Santa this year, and they looked all grown up as they wore their Christmas finest and posed with the Big Guy himself.

But just as precious as their newest Christmas photo was a spread of pictures of the kids meeting Santa over the years, which Aldean's wife Brittany shared on social media with fans this holiday.

One snapshot shows Memphis and Navy as toddlers. In another pair of photos, little Navy is still a baby — and let's just say she's got mixed emotions as she sits on Santa's lap.

In the very oldest photo in the slideshow, Navy wasn't even born yet. In this one, an infant Memphis grins and claps his hands as he poses for the camera from his spot on Santa's knee.

It's a bittersweet experience for any parent watching how much your child has grown from one Christmas to the next, and for the Aldean family, photos with Santa have gotten a whole lot more grownup over the last few years.

On Instagram Stories, Brittany reflected on the magic of watching her kids enjoy their Christmas celebration this year. "I used to think being a kid on Christmas was the best thing ever," she wrote. "Turns out being a parent on Christmas is."

Brittany also shared a snippet of what the adults were doing at her house this Christmas, posting a video of the after-hours Christmas exchange she and her country superstar husband hosted for their friends.

Some of the highlights of the night were joke gifts and a hilarious, slightly off-color speech from Aldean.

"The takeaways from our annual Christmas gift exchange: 1. The gals give skincare, makeup and things that self-improve," Brittany wrote in the caption of her post, "2. The guys' gifts are always eventful. 3. My husband has a way with words."

Brittany shared one more moment from the family's Christmas celebration, too: The Christmas card they received from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and his family.

The Aldeans — who are firm supporters and personal friends of Trump — received a greeting card from the future First Family signed by Trump himself, as well as his wife Melania and 18-year-old son Barron.