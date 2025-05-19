Jason Aldean could easily hire someone to do his laundry, but he does it himself.

The "Whiskey Drink" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights and he told us that he's ready to get back to work after being off the road for about six months.

We asked him if his wife, Brittany, has him doing chores around the house, like laundry.

"Yeah, I did one probably yesterday," he says, meaning one load.

"We kind of tag-team that up. If she does it, she'll bring it and I'll fold it or whatever," he explains of how they split chore duties. "So you know, I pitch in and help out around the house."

But once Aldean is touring, forget about it — he's not doing any laundry, even his own.

"When we get on the road and we are touring, I'm like, 'Okay, now I'm working, now you ...'" Aldean stopped short of finishing his sentence, as any smart husband would.

Get our free mobile app

But is it true? Someone who's worth millions of dollars is doing their own laundry, when they could easily hire someone to do this mundane task? We had to ask him: Give us proof — name your detergent.

"Oh, I don't know, I don't get into all that," he admits. "It's like the little pod things, throw that in."

Asked if he uses fabric softener, he got a little shifty: "Yeah, I think so," he says.

Does Aldean even go the extra mile and use dryer sheets?

"Yeah, all of it. I'm not a rookie, man, c'mon," Aldean adamantly insists.

Next time you see this megastar onstage performing in front of thousands of fans, just know that his clothes have been well-washed.

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul