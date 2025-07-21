Jason Aldean's mom, Debbie, celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and the country star and his wife, Brittany, made sure the celebration was complete with an extravagant cake.

Debbie's cake was Las Vegas themed, with Las Vegas written on the side and suits of cards made from fondant adorning the rest of the cake.

It's not clear why Vegas — perhaps Debbie spends a lot of time at the slots.

Brittany shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of Aldean and his mama surrounded by family in their sprawling Tennessee mansion, the perfect place for an extravagant birthday celebration for the Aldean matriarch.

Aldean has been vocal in the past about his relationship with his mom and how much it means to him, saying: "I've always been super close with my mom."

He also gushed about his mama back in 2022, before the release of his double album, Macon, Georgia, which featured an extremely emotional song, "Your Mama."

"My parents got divorced when I was three, and my mom, she was very instrumental in raising me. I was her only child, so everything she did sort of revolved around me and what I was doing."

It's no wonder that the Aldeans make sure to celebrate and take care of Debbie any chance they get, since she was instrumental in her son's success as a musician.

Who Is Jason Aldean's Dad?

The "Try That in a Small Town" singer's dad is named Barry Williams.

Jason Aldean credits his dad for his love of music, due to the fact that he spent some summers in Florida with his pops, who bought him a cheap guitar with the promise of getting him a nicer one if he learned how to play it, which he did.

Where Does Jason Aldean Live Now?

The Aldeans own multiple properties in their name — likely even some that we don't know about.

They have their sprawling Tennessee mansion, perhaps a home in Georgia and a beautiful Florida beach house.

The Aldeans also just purchased their first property outside of the United States, in the Bahamas.

