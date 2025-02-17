Jason Aldean + Wife Brittany Need Your Help Naming Their Newest Addition
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, recently purchased a new home in the Bahamas. Now, they want fans' help.
After expanding their growing real estate portfolio yet again, they're asking fans and followers to help name their new property.
In an Instagram Story that Brittany posted on Sunday (Feb. 16), she poised the challenge to her followers: "What should we name the Bahamas house?" she asks, making a note that it needs to be good, because the name will be emblazoned on towels and similar items in the home.
The Aldeans really enjoy the high-life and traveling — they own multiple homes in different places where they enjoy spending their time.
We know they have their home outside of Nashville, plus their $10 million home in Florida. But after they sold their Turks & Cacaos property, Brittany was itching to get another tropical paradise outside of the U.S.
"We just bought in the Bahamas, and ever since we sold the Turks house, I've missed the islands like crazy. So, I have a feeling this may be my new favorite," she told followers.
The Aldeans' Tennessee ranch is known as the Night Train Ranch, named after Aldean's hit song "Night Train."
We have a few name recommendations for their Bahamas place:
- Brittany Bay Estate
- Island Serenade
- Aldean's Oceanfront Oasis
- Coral Reef Castle
- Aldean Island Retreat
Top 50 Jason Aldean Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts
40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul