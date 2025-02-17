Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, recently purchased a new home in the Bahamas. Now, they want fans' help.

After expanding their growing real estate portfolio yet again, they're asking fans and followers to help name their new property.

In an Instagram Story that Brittany posted on Sunday (Feb. 16), she poised the challenge to her followers: "What should we name the Bahamas house?" she asks, making a note that it needs to be good, because the name will be emblazoned on towels and similar items in the home.

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

The Aldeans really enjoy the high-life and traveling — they own multiple homes in different places where they enjoy spending their time.

We know they have their home outside of Nashville, plus their $10 million home in Florida. But after they sold their Turks & Cacaos property, Brittany was itching to get another tropical paradise outside of the U.S.

"We just bought in the Bahamas, and ever since we sold the Turks house, I've missed the islands like crazy. So, I have a feeling this may be my new favorite," she told followers.

The Aldeans' Tennessee ranch is known as the Night Train Ranch, named after Aldean's hit song "Night Train."

We have a few name recommendations for their Bahamas place:

Brittany Bay Estate Island Serenade Aldean's Oceanfront Oasis Coral Reef Castle Aldean Island Retreat

Top 50 Jason Aldean Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts The best Jason Aldean songs are spread out among his 11 studio albums. Find singles and deep cuts from his self-titled debut album high on this list, right alongside more recent hits and duets from Macon and Georgia.

Taste of Country asked readers for input and did a deep dive into Aldeans' full catalog of songs to identify those worthy of this top songs list, and those that simply aren't. Spoiler alert: A few radio singles are missing, and several album tracks rank inside the Top 20. Sales and chart success helped us round out the Top 50. Do you agree with No. 1?