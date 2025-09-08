Don't come between Jason Aldean and his money.

During a fan Q&A on Instagram, Brittany Aldean, the star's wife of 10 years, reveals there's nothing he hates more than someone fiddling with his finances.

The question that came in was, "Any truth that Morgan Wallen cost Jason one million dollars?"

Brittany says no way.

"I've never heard this. I don't even know what this is referring to, but I can assure you, the thing that my husband hates most in the world is people messing with his money," Brittany explains.

"So if it were true, I would know about it. They are really good friends and there's no truth to that as far as I know."

Brittany and her daughter, Navy, were in the car passing time while her son Memphis was at baseball practice.

She's right that there's no beef over money — Wallen and Aldean's relationship is as solid as ever.

During a recent Armchair Expert podcast appearance, in fact, Aldean couldn't stop singing the "I'm the Problem" hitmaker's praises.

"Morgan's just kind of a global level now, and that's awesome, too, that we get a guy like that — really brings in a lot of different listeners into our format," Aldean said.

Clearly being a stickler about his coins has paid off for Aldean. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the"Dirt Road Anthem" singer has amassed around $80 million dollars in his career.

He has several ventures, like real estate and his Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar locations.

Bottom line here, folks: Don't mess with Aldean's money, he will not be happy.

Is Jason Aldean From a Small Town?

Jason Aldean was born in Macon, Ga. which has a current population of 156,163 people. Some would say that is a small town, some would say it's not.

What Was Jason Aldean's First Big Song?

Aldeans first big song came in 2005, when he dropped his debut single, "Hicktown." It was a Top 10.

