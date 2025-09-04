Jason Aldean, arguably one of the biggest artists of his generation of country music, has nothing but high praise for Morgan Wallen, who's leading the charge for the next generation of stars.

In fact, Aldean believes the "Whiskey Glasses" singer is essential for country music's global success.

"Morgan's killin' it," the "Big Green Tractor" hitmaker remarked during a recent chat on Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard.

"Morgan's just kind of a global level now," Aldean continues, praising Wallen. "That's awesome, too, that we get a guy like that — really brings in a lot of different listeners into our format."

Aldean explains that, as he sees it, Wallen is attracting fans across the world to country music as a whole, which is good for the genre, "because he's getting people to listen to his stuff that wouldn't typically listen to country."

"Those kinds of things, it's all good for all of us," he adds.

In the episode, Aldean also name-drops Chris Stapleton as the "best male vocalist in our genre," at the same time also noting that Wallen is no vocal slouch, either. He'd put him second to Stapleton.

With all the love flying towards Wallen and Stapleton in particular, could a Stapleton/Aldean or Wallen/Aldean collaboration be in the works? Maybe even a trio project?

While a collab is just speculation — it's more likely Aldean is just praising some of his fellow artists — he could be testing the waters to see how fans respond and if they agree that Wallen and Stapleton are some of the genre's best.

Jason Aldean Working on New Music

Aldean told Taste of Country recently that he is working on a new album. In fact, he is hoping to drop a single this month.

