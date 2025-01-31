Jason Aldean + His Wife Just Bought a New Home in a Foreign Country — Here’s Why

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, just made another major purchase.

Brittany Aldean did a Q & A on her Instagram, and one fan asked where their favorite place was that they have a home.

Brittany replied with some news that we did not expect: The Aldeans are now homeowners in another country.

@BrittanyAldean, Instagram @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

Aldean shared with her followers that, "Nashville is my favorite, Florida is Jason's."

She then added a big BUT, and that's where she enlightened us that they might just have a new favorite.

"We just bought in the Bahamas, and ever since we sold the Turks house, I've missed the islands like crazy. So, I have a feeling this may be my new favorite," she stated.

The Aldeans have quite the real estate portfolio. In addition to their sprawling mansion in Tennessee, they have numerous other hideaways scattered throughout the world.

Aldean once told us that they aren't flipping houses or anything like that; they just like to buy them and live in them until they get bored, and then sell them for a profit.

Sounds like the Aldeans will have a major decision to make in the future: Where the heck to retire? Maybe they just fly to all of their homes, one per month, to pass the time.

One thing is for sure, the Aldeans are living their best lives as they travel around the world. They have also found a way to both homeschool their kids, and then bring them to an actual school when they are at home in Nashville.

Whenever the Aldeans want to escape America, they can slide off in a private jet to their new tropical home.

Top 50 Jason Aldean Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts The best Jason Aldean songs are spread out among his 11 studio albums. Find singles and deep cuts from his self-titled debut album high on this list, right alongside more recent hits and duets from Macon and Georgia.

Taste of Country asked readers for input and did a deep dive into Aldeans' full catalog of songs to identify those worthy of this top songs list, and those that simply aren't. Spoiler alert: A few radio singles are missing, and several album tracks rank inside the Top 20. Sales and chart success helped us round out the Top 50. Do you agree with No. 1?