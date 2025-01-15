Jason Aldean's seven-year-old son Memphis didn't come home empty-handed after his first big offshore fishing trip.

The singer took his son on the trip as a special father-son outing, leaving wife Brittany and daughter Navy — Memphis' little sister — at home as they headed out on the water to try to catch some fish.

Little Memphis had to be patient, as the fish weren't biting at first. But soon, he got not one, but two great catches.

"I caught two...what are they?" Memphis asks his dad, who's behind the camera.

"Two little ones or two big ones?" Aldean asks. "Big ones," the boy responds.

"Mahi mahi?" Aldean asks him, and Memphis nods. "Yeah, man."

"We got dinner!" Aldean says at the end of the fishing trip, as they walk back into the house and Memphis greets his mom and sister. It seems like little Navy was especially happy to see him: "I missed you!" she says, wrapping her brother in a big hug.

The video ends with the finished product: Memphis' mahi mahi all cooked up with some lemons and ready to eat.

"Memphis crushed his first offshore trip! Had a blast with the boys on 'the bounty,'" Aldean wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. "Thanks for making it a really cool day for him."

Aldean and his wife frequently share snapshots into their lives with two young kids, though typically, those videos and photos appear more frequently on Brittany's social media. But since this particular occasion was a "boys' day," it was up to the singer himself to document the special moment.

Coming up next, Aldean's got a big performance to look forward to. He's scheduled to perform as part of president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration events on Jan. 20.

Country Artists Who Will Be a Part of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House Jason Aldean 's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Jason Aldean's Stunning $10.2 Million Florida Oceanfront Mansion Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have purchased a spectacular oceanfront beach mansion in Florida, and pictures show a stunning luxury property. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Rural Castle Jason Aldean lived the good life in his stunning mansion outside of Nashville, which resembled a rural castle. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker