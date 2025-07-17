Jason Aldean&#8217;s New Custom Tour Bus Is Fancy! [Pictures]

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, just gave fans a sneak peek inside her superstar husband's brand new custom tour bus, and it's super fancy.

The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer has come a long way since his days touring in a van. Let's inspect what he has on board his new ride.

The first thing we notice is the wood grain flooring. This in itself is a step up from other tour buses, which just have the standard tile or rubber grip flooring.

On the left are two huge recliners that have some big cupholders and hefty cushions — they kind of look like fancy movie theater seats, but more fit for a king.

Directly across from those is a beautiful restaurant-style booth where the whole family can sit at when it's mealtime. It is lit underneath with LED lights that make it look like a 5-star resort.

Behind that is some kitchen counter space, but separate from where the sink is, showing how spacious this new bus really is. This is where the microwave, stove and coffee maker are.

When you walk past that counter you will find a second counter area with a full sink.

There is also a full-size refrigerator on board — no dorm-size mini fridge for this megastar and his family.

The back of the bus is where Aldean's bedroom is, with a large bed peeking out. There is also what looks to be a pretty large master bathroom right there, too.

On the bed, Aldean has set a Bible to show that the family's faith goes with them on the road, as well.

How Much Does a Tour Bus Cost?

Business Insider reports that the larger tour buses that are all decked out with the finer things, like 900 thread-count sheets and Nespresso machines, can cost between $1.5 million to $2 million each.

This one is fancy like that.

What Is the Most Expensive Tour Bus Ever Built?

Elite Luxury shows off what is believed to be the most expensive tour bus ever made.

It runs about $18 million dollars — but we are talking helipads and stuff, next level accommodations.

Catch Aldean on his Full Throttle 2025 Tour which zig-zags across country until October 4.

