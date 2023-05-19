Jason Aldean Promotes Country Justice With ‘Try That in a Small Town’ [Listen]

Jason Aldean's new song promotes small town justice in a way classic country fans will recognize. "Try That in a Small Town" may draw comparisons to Hardy's recent hit, but his attitude is as essential to country music as the steel guitar.

Search "country songs about fighting" to find "Fightin' Side of Me" by Merle Haggard and "I Could Kick Your A--" by Justin Moore as two of the most surly. Comparing this new country-rocker to either doesn't quite feel right, as the tone is much more modern — think Brantley Gilbert in his drinking days.

Related: The 50 Best Jason Aldean Songs, Ranked

Aldean has also been building toward a song like this. A look at his Top 50 songs (below) finds a steady stream of small town pride songs (“Hicktown,” “They Don’t Know,” “Tattoos on This Town”), each a bit more bold than the one that came before it. Add to that Aldean's willingness to speak his mind and you get "Try That a Small Town," a song that is intended to be every bit the threat it sounds like.

Listen to Jason Aldean, "Try That In a Small Town":

Jason Aldean, "Try That In a Small Town" Lyrics:

Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk / Carjack an old lady at a red light / Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store / You think it’s cool, act a fool if you like / Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, you think you’re tough.

Chorus:

Try that in a small town / See how far you make it down the road / Round here we take care of our own / You cross that line it won’t take long / For you to find out / I recommend you don’t / Try that in a small town.

Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day … / That shit my fly in the city / Good luck trying that in a small town.

Repeat Chorus

Try that in a small town / Full of good ol’ boys / Raised up right / If you’re looking for a fight / Try that in a small town.

Repeat Chorus