Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are celebrating their 10-year anniversary by taking a vacation of epic proportions.

When you are one of the biggest country stars in the world, with pretty close to unlimited funds, you have to go all out for your big 10-year celebration.

Aldean and his wife loaded up onto a private jet, kid-less, and headed for St. Maarten.

Aldeans @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

Brittany Aldean posted to her Instagram stories a picture of herself on the private jet, barefoot, with a drink in hand and a "My favorite Color is Playa" shirt. She also linked her outfit, in case you, too, are planning an island trip for your tenth wedding anniversary.

St. Maarten is an island in the Caribbean that's partly known for its airport and how close you can get to plane landings.

Once they landed, Brittany said they had to take a ferry boat to their resort, where it was a rough ride. Once there, it looks like the Aldeans headed straight to an outdoor bar, where the drinks started flowing.

Aldeans @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

From the looks of the picture shared, If Jason was sitting next to Brittany, he looked to be drinking a Red Stripe beer, which is a perfect way to catch those island vibes.

Get our free mobile app

Brittany also shared a picture from their suite that she captioned, "Already made a friend."

Aldeans @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

That friend is a plump bird that decided to land on the edge of their infinity pool, living its best life.

One thing is for sure, the Aldeans themselves are living their best life, celebrating their love and family that they have built together over the past decade.

Aldeans @BrittanyAldean, Instagram loading...

31 Country Stars You Won't Believe Aren't Grand Ole Opry Members There are 76 members of the Grand Ole Opry as of March 2025, but that doesn't include 15 living CMA or ACM Entertainers of the Year and several Country Music Hall of Famers. George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Willie Nelson are three legends who rarely play the Grand Ole Opry. Why?

That answer is often difficult to determine, but this list of stars you won't believe aren't members suggests reasons where appropriate.

Membership into the Grand Ole Opry comes with an obligation to play the show frequently, but that's often set aside (Barbara Mandrell is an inactive member, for example). Only living artists are considered, and once a member dies, they are no longer a member. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes