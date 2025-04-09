Jason Aldean + Wife Celebrate 10-Year Wedding Anniversary in Epic Way! [Pictures]
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are celebrating their 10-year anniversary by taking a vacation of epic proportions.
When you are one of the biggest country stars in the world, with pretty close to unlimited funds, you have to go all out for your big 10-year celebration.
Aldean and his wife loaded up onto a private jet, kid-less, and headed for St. Maarten.
Brittany Aldean posted to her Instagram stories a picture of herself on the private jet, barefoot, with a drink in hand and a "My favorite Color is Playa" shirt. She also linked her outfit, in case you, too, are planning an island trip for your tenth wedding anniversary.
St. Maarten is an island in the Caribbean that's partly known for its airport and how close you can get to plane landings.
Once they landed, Brittany said they had to take a ferry boat to their resort, where it was a rough ride. Once there, it looks like the Aldeans headed straight to an outdoor bar, where the drinks started flowing.
From the looks of the picture shared, If Jason was sitting next to Brittany, he looked to be drinking a Red Stripe beer, which is a perfect way to catch those island vibes.
Brittany also shared a picture from their suite that she captioned, "Already made a friend."
That friend is a plump bird that decided to land on the edge of their infinity pool, living its best life.
One thing is for sure, the Aldeans themselves are living their best life, celebrating their love and family that they have built together over the past decade.
31 Country Stars You Won't Believe Aren't Grand Ole Opry Members
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul