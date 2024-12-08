Jason Aldean’s Wife Has a Trick to Get Him to Do Household Chores

Getting what you want is all about timing.

At least, that's the case in Jason Aldean's household, where his wife Brittany carefully picked her moment to ask her country superstar husband to fold the laundry.

She jokingly shared the whole thing on her Instagram Stories, explaining how she used Aldean's good mood to her advantage after his favorite football team clinched a critical win.

In Brittany's video, she walks over, laundry basket in hand, to where Aldean's sitting on the couch watching post-game footage. "Babe, since you won, can you fold the clothes?" she asks, and her husband cracks up -- and takes the laundry basket -- in response.

"Take advantage when he's happy," she joked.

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Longhorns 22-19 in overtime during a tight SEC Championship game on Saturday night (Dec. 7.)

Aldean is a noted Bulldogs fan; he grew up in Macon, Ga.

Brittany frequently shares snippets of family life at home with the couple's fans and followers. Her posts often revolve around their two young children, Memphis and Navy, as well as the luxurious family vacations they often take together.

But she also shows the less glamorous moments, like divvying up laundry duty.

Last month, Brittany also shared video of Aldean in a less accommodating mood, after she purchased a large bouquet of flowers and insisted he carry them home on his lap in the car.

Before the end of the SEC Championship game, Brittany also shared video of her country star husband stressing out about the outcome. That video shows him pacing back and forth in front of the television. "Nervous energy," Brittany wrote when she shared that moment.

Aldean and his wife are a house divided when it comes to the football teams they support. While he's a big Georgia fan, Brittany cheers for the Alabama Crimson Tide.