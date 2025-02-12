Jason Aldean's wife Brittany tried something new and dramatic — or at least, she pretended to — after receiving some surprising results on a social media poll where she asked her followers what she should have done at the salon.

Brittany's long blonde hair is her signature look, so it was a little surprising when 34 percent of poll responders said she should go darker. That's more people than voted for a haircut, a blonde refresh or extensions!

Even more surprising? For a minute, it looked like Brittany was actually going to take their advice. She shared a photo of herself from the salon chair, rocking long, honey-brown hair.

The singer's wife didn't leave fans wondering for too long before she cleared up the joke, though. In the next slide, she posted her actual results: A refresh of her usual blonde hair, plus extensions for length.

"Just kidding guys," she wrote, adding that her stylist "would kill me" if she actually bid farewell to the blonde.

It seems like Brittany and her stylist were having some fun in the chair before they settled on her final look, and the brown hair was the result of playing with some extensions in that shade. The singer's wife shared a quick video clip of herself posing with the hairpieces as her stylist laughs in the background.

Brittany frequently shares snapshots into her life at home with her country superstar husband and their two young kids, Memphis and Navy.

The family often travel together and have quite a real estate portfolio, with properties in multiple different locations as well as their home base in Tennessee. Most recently, Brittany revealed that they've purchased a home in the Bahamas.