Jason Aldean's wife Brittany has been more involved than ever in the process of making his upcoming album, Songs About Us.

Most recently, she appears as video co-star. Brittany plays the part of Aldean's heartbroken ex in the music video for his new song, "How Far Does a Goodbye Go."

The '70s-inspired video shows Aldean recording the song in a studio, and it's a fun flashback to a different era, from Aldean's '70s hair and oversized sunglasses to the wood paneling on the walls, free-flowing whiskey and smoke wafting off a cigarette in the background.

But it's clear that Aldean's got troubles on his mind in the video. As he sings, we begin seeing snippets of the painful breakup that inspired the song.

One shot shows Brittany walking angrily away from Aldean, mascara streaming down her face. Next, she flings piles of clothes onto a bed and collapses in tears at a vanity table. Finally, she gives him one last look before heading out the door and driving off in a convertible.

Behind the Scenes of Jason Aldean's New "How Far Does a Goodbye Go" Music Video

On social media, Brittany shared a clip that shows what it was like being onset to film "How Far Does a Goodbye Go." Fortunately for everyone involved, the couple had a whole lot more fun filming than it looks like in the heartbreak-centric finished product.

She showed several glam shots, including the application of those mascara tears, and what it really looked like in that one scene where she throws clothes all over the bed.

There are also a few shots of Brittany and Aldean goofing off between takes. Of course, in real life, this couple has been happily married for a decade.

How Else is Brittany Aldean Involved in Jason Aldean's New Album?

Brittany plays a big role in Songs About Us -- in fact, the track list features their very first recorded duet together!

The couple sing a song on this album called "Easier Gone," which hasn't been released yet.

Fans have been clamoring for a collaboration between the Aldeans ever since they got together. Brittany was an aspiring singer when she met Aldean. She's never released any of her own music, but she did audition for American Idol back in 2012, and made it to Hollywood Week.

Earlier this year, the couple also sang a version of Luke Bryan's "Drink a Beer" together, filming their at-home performance and posting it to social media.

That song was a tribute to the late political commentator Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September.

Brittany's Father's Battle With Dementia Inspired Another Song

Another Songs About Us track is "Help You Remember," which speaks to a devastating illness the family is facing.

Earlier this month, Brittany revealed that her dad is fighting Lewy body dementia, a "horrible form" of the illness that she describes as "the long goodbye."

Aldean has also said that his uncle died from the same form of dementia.

Aldean's Songs About Us is due for release in April 2026. In addition to "Help You Remember" and "How Far Does a Goodbye Go," he has released "Hard to Love You" and "Lovin' Me Too Long" off the album.