Jason Kelce Won’t Help His Buddies Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Want Taylor Swift tickets? You’ll have better luck winning the Super Bowl than you will getting them from Jason Kelce.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Kelce admits he declines requests for Swift tickets even from his closest buddies, despite her offering to accommodate his needs.

"So, would you say more no to people asking you to do something for them professionally, or asking for tickets to a Taylor Swift concert?" Eisen says, asking on behalf of everyone.

Swift is dating Kelce's brother, Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team.

"Thankfully I don't get a lot of people reaching out for Taylor Swift tickets. It is an immediate no. But, I don't get a lot of that," the retired Eagles player says

Kelce explains that he avoids imposing on Swift, preferring not to create an awkward relationship. He prasies her for being wonderful to his family, but says he maintains boundaries by staying away from such requests altogether.

"Taylor has said she will take care of anybody that I ask for," the famous host says, noting that Swift has offered up Eras Tour tickets anytime.

"She does say that, she's great, but I still say no to everybody."

"I'm not gonna be the one to impose on that — I don't wanna put that position out there," Kelce furthers. "She's been nothing but lovely to our family, she's a wonderful person and I don't want that to kind of be a dynamic."

The new late night show host also shares that the past couple of years have been eventful for him and his family, with the success of his New Heights podcast and his brother Travis' relationship with Swift.

Jason, his pregnant wife, Kylie, and their young daughters have attended the Eras Tour, presumably at no cost. Swift's two-years-running megatour wraps this weekend in Canada, so chances to beg the former NFL player for tickets are running out, anyway.