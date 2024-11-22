Jason Kelce Launching New Late Night Show to Bridge Sports and Entertainment

Conan, Kimmel and ... Kelce?

Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, shared some big news on Jimmy Kimmel Live: He's going to lead his own late night show. The father of three is set to host a new talk show on ESPN, starting January 3, 2025.

“For me, the biggest thing that players miss when they leave the sport is being around the guys,” Kelce says.

This new venture will also allow him to spend more time with his family.

"We’ll be doing a late-night show during the postseason on ESPN," he says.

The program will air weekly on Fridays during the NFL postseason, and will have a live band, celebrity guests and NFL legends. The show will combine insights from Kelce's football career with entertainment elements, all filmed in front of a live audience in Philadelphia.

Kelce, who retired from the NFL earlier this year, aims to create a fun show that bridges sports and entertainment. The famous podcaster also reveals that the live band will play NFL songs that sports fans will recognize.

Kelce is celebrated for his exceptional career as one of the league's best centers, including a Super Bowl LII victory. He retired in 2024, after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Off the field, he co-hosts the popular New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce, who currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Their podcast offers a mix of football analysis, behind-the-scenes stories and brotherly banter.

