Taylor Swift’s Ex’s Mom Very Glad They Broke Up

Taylor, just shake it off.

Matty Healy’s mom, British TV personality Denise Welch, made it clear she’s not mourning her son’s breakup with Taylor Swift — she’s relieved.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, the reality TV star was quizzed about her son’s very brief relationship with the 14-time Grammy winner, and she didn’t hold back.

“Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode?” she joked, before dropping the real bomb: "But not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost."

Her comment triggered gasps from the audience, then came the rest:

“Not that I have anything against her at all,” she clarified to host Andy Cohen. "It was just — it was tricky."

Swift and The 1975 frontman had a brief fling in 2023 after her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Though short-lived, the romance is believed by Swifties to have left a lasting mark, especially on her music.

The Songs (Possibly) About Matty Healy

Several tracks on Swift's The Tortured Poets Department album are rumored to be inspired by Swift’s whirlwind romance with the “Chocolate” singer.

Fan theories point to lyrics from:

"The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

"Fresh Out the Slammer."

"The Tortured Poets Department" (the title track).

"Fortnight" (featuring Post Malone).

Many believe these songs chronicle the emotional rollercoaster of their relationship, from excitement and chaos to disappointment and clarity.

Welch herself made a veiled reference to the rumored songs about her son: "Listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it."

They've Moved On

Despite all the speculation and rumored lyrical jabs, Welch says her son is doing splendidly — and in love.

Read More: Is Taylor Swift Returning to Country Music? Here Are 7 Reasons She Should

“He is very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella, who is gorgeous,” she said, referring to model Gabbriette Bechtel. “So, we’ve moved on.”

Healy got engaged to Bechtel in June 2024.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A New Chapter

The former country queen turned pop icon has been dating NFL star Travis Kelce since September 2023.

Rumors swirl that The Tortured Poets Department also contains nods to the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end.

Songs like "The Alchemy" and "So High School" are believed by fans to reflect her experiences with Kelce, showing a fresh and different side of her romantic life.

Swift is moving forward with new love, new music, and a whole new story to tell.

Read More: Travis Kelce Denies That He + Taylor Swift Do This in Public

However, Healy's mom’s recent WWHL appearance may have reignited interest in one of Swift’s most talked-about “eras.”