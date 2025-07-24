Music executive Scooter Braun says that the fans who are still angry over his feud with Taylor Swift simply don't have a good grasp on the reality of the situation.

In a recent episode of Danielle Robay's Question Everything podcast, Braun says he still gets hate from Swift's fanbase over the incident, which took place in 2019.

Big Machine Label Group — and thus, the catalog of Swift's first six albums — sold to Braun's Ithaca Holdings that summer.

Swift responded with a scathing post, saying Braun had been abusive to her for years, and she never had a fair chance to purchase her masters recordings.

The incident kicked off Swift's decision to re-record and re-release Taylor's Versions of those six albums, rolling out each of her old records in new packaging that she owned.

Braun had some snide words for the fans who remain angry with him to this day.

"My response to that is that they made the horrible miscalculation that I care," he said on Question Everything.

He points out that when an artist has a fanbase as big as Swift's it can feel like "the world is ending" when you incur their wrath, even if, in reality, only a small fraction of the fans are "yelling at you."

"I think most people are dealing with their own problems. I think most people are dealing with their own insecurities the same way I am, they same way every artist and every human being is," Braun continues.

"I think it's just a more productive use of your time to not get stuck in the craziness of celebrity fodder and focus more on being kind to people," he adds.

Read More: Why Taylor Swift Didn't Know Her Music Was Being Sold to Scooter Braun

In the interview, Braun also says he believed "everybody in the end won" in that sale.

He pointed out the incredible career highs that Swift has enjoyed since re-releasing her music, and mounting her subsequent Eras Tour.

He also said that the release of each Taylor's Version album gave a bump to the original recording.

"The only thing I'm sad about is, that's a great example where all ships can rise and there doesn't need to be an enemy," Braun concludes.

What Did Taylor Swift Say About Scooter Braun's Purchase of Her Music?

Directly after news of the sale was announced, Swift blasted BMLG head Scott Borchetta for allowing Braun to be the buyer, since she says Borchetta knew that Braun had been a bully to her.

Read More: Taylor's Swift's Fiery Response to Big Machine Label Group Sale

"All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years," she wrote in her post.

"Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it," she continued. "Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked."

"Essentially," she added in that statement, "my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

How Many Taylor's Versions Albums Has Swift Released? Where Do the Re-Recordings Stand Today?

Not long after the sale was announced, Swift started announcing plans to re-record the six albums she originally put out on Big Machine.

The first of those, Fearless, arrived in 2021.

To date, four of the six albums have Taylor's Versions.

In May 2025, Swift announced that she now owns all the music she's ever made, after striking a deal with Shamrock Capitol, the holding that acquired her masters from Braun's company.

That deal also included music videos, album art, unreleased songs and concert films — meaning that Swift now owns everything and anything that's ever been created or released by or for her.

Read More: Taylor Swift Just Bought Her Old Music Back — and That's Just the Beginning

When she announced that news, Swift said that she has finished the Taylor's Version of her self-titled debut album, but she's struggling to re-record Reputation.

The timeline for both of those releases is very unclear.

"Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right," Swift said. "But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now."