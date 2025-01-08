Why a Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce Fall Wedding Is Highly Unlikely

As the world waits on pins and needles for a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement, the NFL tight end is already talking about wedding dates.

And while these may not be dates for his own nuptials, he does have pretty strong opinions about when weddings should — or rather, shouldn't — happen.

During a podcast episode with his brother Jason Kelce, a caller revealed that his future wife has her sights set on a fall wedding, which is right in the middle of football season. The brothers were asked what their opinion is on autumn ceremonies.

"I actually don't know people who have gotten married in the fall because all the weddings I've been to and all my friends always do it in the summer, I guess," Travis replies.

"Yeah, we can't go usually." Jason adds.

The Kansas City Chiefs standout recommended that the caller try to get in sync with his wife. Travis also encouraged him to move the date so he could be more enthused about future anniversaries.

"Also, if you really do have a problem with that, maybe it's in her best interest to not have it in the fall so that she knows you're invested in the anniversary every time it comes around," Travis points out.

"I mean, I've seen weddings in f--king February. I've seen weddings everywhere but the fall, so I'm not sure if the fall is a good wedding season," he adds.

This is when Jason steps in to offer some marital advice. After all, he and his wife Kylie Kelce has been married for nearly seven years and are expecting their fourth child.

"Brother, I'm gonna tell you right now, do the fall wedding and avoid this frivolous fight that means absolutely f--king nothing," Jason says point blank. "You can watch the football game. Like, record it and watch it again."

"There are certain things that are more important than football, and if the wedding isn't more important that football, we got some bigger issues here," he continues.

Watch the full exchange below:

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Relationship History

Kelce and Swift have been dating for over a year now. Rumors of a potential romance started after Kelce attended the July 8, 2023 performance of Swift's Eras Tour. He said on his podcast that he was disappointed he couldn't give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. This was his first attempt at shooting his shot.

In September of that year, he would take another shot as he invited her to come to one of his games. Sure, enough Swift showed up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, 2023. The now-couple was famously seen leaving the stadium together.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

It's unclear on what date Swift and Kelce officially became a couple, but their romance has yet to cool off. In fact, they hosted Thanksgiving together with their families last year at Swift's Nashville home.

If the two do decide to get married one day, you can bet it won't be when the leaves are falling and the game is on.