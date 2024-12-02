Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce Host First Thanksgiving Together With Their Families

It was a packed house on Thanksgiving, as Taylor Swift reportedly hosted a Thanksgiving dinner in Nashville with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and their families.

Per People, the pop singer and the NFL star were joined by his brother, Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie and their three children: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

It sounds like Kelce's parents were there, too, as were Swift's mom and dad, Andrea and Scott.

"Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families. It's the first they've celebrated together," a source tells the publication. "Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special."

No photos from the special gathering have been made public, unfortunately.

Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Expecting Baby No. 4

Should the families gather again next year, they'll be setting one more place at the kids' table. Jason and his wife Kylie recently announced they are expecting their fourth child, another girl.

Kylie shared the news on social media using a photo of her three daughters' reactions to hearing the news. All three are wearing matching "Big Sister" sweaters. Wyatt is holding her face in shock, while Bennett is breaking down in tears.

Elliotte seems to be the only one who has accepted the news with joy.

See the hilarious snap below.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

A big family gathering on a special holiday like Thanksgiving is a good sign for Swift and Kelce's relationship. The pair seem to be going strong more than a year into their dating era.

After rumors of romance began swirling in the summer of 2023, the couple went public in Oct. 2023. Since then, Swift has been seen at many of Kelce's games and he popped up at a handful of her Eras Tour stops.

They've also had several public dates, including a double date with fellow Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany at the Men's Singles Final tennis match in New York earlier this year.