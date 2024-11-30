New Christmas Movies Inspired by Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce Airing This Season
Lifetime and Hallmark have long been the champions of holiday romance films, and this year, they seem to be drawing inspiration from one of pop culture's favorite couples: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Two Christmas movies inspired by the couple are set to release right before the holidays. The first, Christmas in the Spotlight, weaves elements from the couple's public relationship into the plot lines.
Tran Donohue admittedly wrote the script with Taylor and Travis in mind. While not officially approved by the couple, the script is oh so familiar. For example, what if a megastar met an unassuming, yet charismatic, athlete during the holidays who happens to play for the Kansas City Chiefs? Swifties and football fans alike may find themselves loving the plot.
Soon after that movie airs on Lifetime, Hallmark is set to air another film inspired by the famous couple, called Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. With Hallmark's actual headquarters in Kansas City, it is no doubt they couldn't resist this movie concept. While the movie plotline is not as close to the couple's relationship as the previous example, it does feature a short cameo from Mama Kelce herself.
If you are looking to take a break from this famous couple, better wait until next year.
Christmas in the Spotlight aired on Lifetime on Nov. 29, and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story will air on Hallmark on Nov. 30.
