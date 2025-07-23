Rascal Flatts&#8217; Jay DeMarcus Got Lost Inside Jason Aldean&#8217;s Giant Mansion [Exclusive]

Jason Kempin, Sarah Kerver / Getty Images

Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts was a recent houseguest at Jason Aldean's sprawling Tennessee mansion, and he apparently got lost inside and needed some assistance.

DeMarcus was chatting with Taste of Country Nights when Aldean's name came up, because he's featured on the Flatts' new project, Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets.

We had to ask DeMarcus if he has ever been to Aldean's huge mansion, and that's when the interview went a little off the rails.

"Oh, yeah," DeMarcus confirms. "I got lost in it."

"I couldn't find my way out. I thought he was trying to kidnap me at first," he jokes.

But he's not kidding about getting lost — he swears that happened.

We asked DeMarcus if he had to pull out Waze to find his way out of the gigantic home, and he kept rolling with the funny lines, saying: "I did. I had to take out my glass cutter and cut a circle out of the bathroom window."

It's not clear how he actually found his way home that day, but it sounds like he and Aldean are still buds after the mishap.

DeMarcus has nothing but nice things to say about his "Fast Cars and Freedom" collaborator, actually, noting that Aldean "was one that we took out early on the road [as an opener], and you could tell by watching every night that he was going to be a star."

"Jason is a wonderful human being," he reveals. "He's a great friend and it's been really fun to watch over the years ... to watch his star continue to rise. I'm proud of him. He's a good, good dude."

When Did Jason Aldean Tour With Rascal Flatts?

Aldean toured with Rascal Flatts during their Me and My Gang Tour in 2006. He wasn't even the main opener back then, either — Blake Shelton was. Aldean covered the dates that Shelton couldn't be on logistically.

Aldean would tour with the trio again the following year on their Still Feels Good Tour.

Do Rascal Flatts Still Make Music?

Indeed. After a five-year sabbatical, the group's back together for their 2025 Life Is a Highway Tour.

The Flatts also dropped their Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets album, which has one brand new song, "I Dare You," featuring the Jonas Brothers.

