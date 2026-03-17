JD Graham is lucky to be alive, but he continues to face an uncertain future in music as he heals from a near-fatal car accident that occurred on the New Mexico Interstate last month.

Read More: Country Singer JD Graham Says He's 'Barely Alive' After Horrific Highway Wreck

Graham shared an update with fans this week, saying he's grateful for all the support he's received. He specifically mentioned all the multiple benefit events that have been put on to support his road to healing.

The singer also shared a photo of himself in a neck brace and said he's headed to an appointment with a neurosurgeon. "Wish me luck," Graham wrote.

What's the Latest Update on JD Graham After His Near-Fatal Car Accident?

This month, Graham released an album called Uppers & Downers. That project was scheduled to come out, and he'd been promoting it ahead of his car accident.

"I'm going ahead with the scheduled release of my new album tomorrow, " he wrote in a Facebook update on March 5. "I didn't want it just sitting in a Dropbox folder."

Will JD Graham Ever Tour Again?

In that same post, Graham canceled all European and domestic tour dates through May 2026, when he will "reassess what I am able to do," he wrote.

The way he plays music might be permanently changed by his injuries.

"I'm honestly not sure if/when I can get back to touring and connecting with you lovely folks as my future looks so different," Graham admitted.

"I have to take this day by day and I'm not sure yet what this looks like and I ask for your patience as I don't know where this goes at this point," he continued. "Please hug your friends and family and tell them how much you love them because tomorrow is not promised."

What Happened to JD Graham?

JD Graham was involved in a near-fatal crash on Feb. 24. He suffered a broken neck, broken back and several broken ribs.

The singer's dog was in the car with him at the time and has died.

Graham's family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover costs of his long recovery, especially because his wife recently finished cancer treatment and is unable to work due to her own medical challenges.

As of this week, the GoFundMe has raised over $70,000.

Who is JD Graham?

JD Graham has an incredible personal backstory that's been reflected throughout his musical work to date.

Born in Oklahoma, Graham came up in the Red Dirt country music scene.

Per the bio on his website, the singer was given an anxiety prescription at 11 years old that kicked off a 25-year fight with addiction. In 2017, he was involved in a car crash that resulted in a five-year prison sentence in Arizona for vehicular homicide.

During that time, he participated extensively in rehabilitation activities and raised $20,000 to launch a successful music program at the facility. He also recorded his debut album, Razor Wire Sunrise, while incarcerated.

He has since released several more albums, and before his accident, was planning to put out his next album in early 2026.