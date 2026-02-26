Americana and Red Dirt country singer JD Graham nearly lost his life in a horrific car accident on the New Mexico Interstate, according to a social media post from his family.

The singer's daughter shared the news with a post to his artist Facebook page, writing that he was "hit by a semi and smashed into another semi."

What Happened to JD Graham?

Graham was involved in a near-fatal crash on Tuesday (Feb. 24.)

He suffered a broken neck, a broken back and several broken ribs in the crash.

He was life-flighted to a hospital in Texas, where he remains in the ICU as medical staff works to understand the full extent of his injuries.

His family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of his care, especially because his wife recently finished cancer treatment and is unable to work due to her own medical challenges.

The singer's dog was in the car with him at the time of the accident and has died.

On Wednesday (Feb. 25), the singer recorded a video message to speak personally to his concerned fans.

What Did JD Graham Say About His Accident And Injuries?

In the immediate aftermath of his accident, Graham was disoriented and believed he was in Illinois. When he recorded the video, he acknowledged that he still felt "discombobulated" mentally.

"I'm barely alive here," he says in the 40-second clip.

"I've got a broken back, broken ribs, broken heart. Dog died in the car, that was with me," he continued. "It's a tragedy, and thank you guys for the support."

He also thanked fans for their support and their contributions to the GoFundMe campaign, which has raised nearly $50,000 as of Thursday afternoon (Feb. 26.)

The latest update from Graham's family is that they still don't know the full extent of the damage done to his body, but he certainly has a "long and difficult recovery" ahead of him. He will be unable to walk for a while, though it is good news that he was able to move his limbs in the hospital.

He'll need considerable physical and mental rehab after he leaves the hospital, the update continues.

"If you know my dad, you know the kind of person he is," the statement adds. "He is the best grandpa, dad, husband, and friend anyone could ask for, and the support being shown to him right now means everything to our family."

Who is JD Graham?

Born in Oklahoma, Graham came up in the Red Dirt country music scene.

Per the bio on his website, the singer was given an anxiety prescription at 11 years old that kicked off a 25-year fight with addiction. In 2017, he was involved in a car accident that resulted in a five-year prison sentence in Arizona for vehicular homicide.

During that time, he participated extensively in rehabilitation activities and raised $20,000 to launch a successful music program at the facility. He also recorded his debut album, Razor Wire Sunrise, while incarcerated.

He has since released several more albums, and before his accident, was planning to put out his next album in early 2026.