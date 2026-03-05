Faster Horses Festival will not happen in 2026. It's now the second year in a row that the popular country music festival will not take place.

A statement posted to the festival's social media stops short of staying that the event is gone for good. But it also doesn't leave much hope for fans who want to see the Michigan-based festival coming back any time soon.

What Did Festival Organizers Say About Faster Horses Not Happening in 2026?

Faster Horses' social media published a statement saying simply that the festival won't happen this year. They didn't offer any reason why.

They also focused more on celebrating the festival's legacy, rather than committing to a return in the future.

"While the festival will not take place this year, we are proud of the memories created and the impact it has had on live music in Michigan," the statement reads. "We remain grateful to the fans, artists, partners and the Michigan International Speedway community who have supported Faster Horses over the years."

That's a more final statement than the one the festival issued in 2025 when they announced the cancellation of the festival that year.

In that message, Faster Horses organizers said they were taking the year off to organize plans for future iterations of the festival.

Which Country Stars Headlined During the Last Faster Horses Festival?

Faster Horses last took place in July 2024, with headlining acts Hardy, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson.

Others who played on that bill included Zach Top, Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Old Dominion and more.

What is Faster Horses Festival?

Up until 2024, Faster Horses Festival was a three-day, annual country music and camping festival event taking place on the Michigan International Speedway.