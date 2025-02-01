The 2025 Faster Horses Festival has been canceled.

The three-day country music and camping festival that takes place at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., every summer will not go forward in 2025, and a message from festival organizers leaves its future unclear.

In a statement to the event's official website, organizers write:

Dear Fans: We have made the decision to pause Faster Horses Festival in 2025. We are taking the year to make plans for a bigger and better Faster Horses for our fans who deserve the absolute best. We love our friends at Michigan International Speedway, and all of those behind the scenes. While we hope to bring you something in the future, for now we encourage you to keep the community strong and support live music in Michigan!

According to MLive, Faster Horses took place for the 11th time in 2024. The festival has drawn more than 40,000 country fans in years past to see performances from some of the biggest stars in country music, including Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen.

Faster Horses 2024 ran from July 19-21, featuring headliners Hardy, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson.

They topped an all-star lineup that also included Sawyer Brown, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Old Dominion Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Alexandra Kay, Shane Smith & the Saints and Zach Top, among others.

The festival's website offers no further information about the festival's future plans.

